Report: Jean-Clair Todibo to Decide Future in 10 Days Amid Juventus Rumours

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2018

Toulouse's French defender Jean-Clair Todibo (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Rennes vs Toulouse, on September 30, 2018 at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, western France. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images)
LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

Toulouse starlet Jean-Clair Todibo will reportedly make a decision on his future in the next 10 days amid rumours he is wanted by Juventus, Manchester United and Liverpool

According to Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato.com), the 18-year-old is set to sit down with his representatives and consider his options, as he is out of contract with Toulouse next summer and does not intend to stay.

Juventus are said to be targeting him, but United and Liverpool also thought to be ready to step up their interest.

Todibo has made 10 appearances for Toulouse this season, having debuted for them in a 3-1 win over Bordeaux on August 19, all of which have been starts.

The centre-back, who played as a midfielder in his youth career, scored his first goal for the club in a 1-1 draw with Rennes in September, and he has also laid on an assist.

WhoScored.com shared some further insight into his brief senior career:

He has not featured since November 3, however, having been dropped into the reserves.

Per Goal's Robin Bairner, Toulouse confirmed he will not feature for the senior side until he makes a decision on his future, having turned down a professional contract with them.

Bairner added Todibo can negotiate a deal with another club from January, and any prospective suitors will only owe "a few hundred thousand euros in compensation to Toulouse."

He would therefore be a low-risk acquisition, so it's little wonder he's attracting a lot of attention after his impressive start to the campaign.

The likes of Juventus, United and Liverpool will be tempting options given their stature and resources, though first-team football will be much more difficult to come by, so a loan spell would likely be in his immediate future if he were to join one of them or another elite side.

As such, staying at Toulouse for the time being could be more beneficial for his development.

