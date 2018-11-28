Louis van Gaal: 'Individualistic' Neymar 'Not Good' for Barcelona Amid Bid Talk

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar plays the ball during a training session in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris, on November 27, 2018, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League Group C football match against Liverpool. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Former Barcelona manager Louis van Gaal has said it would be a mistake for Barcelona to bring Neymar back to the club as he is too "individualistic." 

Neymar left the La Liga side in the summer of 2017 to join Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record transfer fee. While the Brazil international has performed well in the French capital and sampled plenty of domestic success, speculation about his future has been consistent since he moved to Ligue 1.

As of late there have been rumours that Barcelona may seek to sign Neymar for a second time, but Van Gaal told Porteria de Beteve (h/t Goal) that he doesn't believe that would be a good move.

"I think it's not good for Barcelona, but that's my opinion," he said. "Neymar is still a young player who can continue to develop. He must first learn to be a team player. Neymar is too individualistic, which is why I think Barcelona should be vigilant before deciding to get him back."

         

