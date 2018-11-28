Bowl Games Schedule 2018-19 Dates, Live-Stream Info and Predictions

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The matchups for the 39 college football bowl games became a bit clearer with the release of Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings.

Three-loss teams Washington State, Penn State and West Virginia are expected to be some of the first programs left out of the New Year's Six, which will feature four SEC programs.

While plenty of fans won't love the idea of a quarter of SEC teams in high-profile bowl games, it'll open up a few lower-tier bowl berths for Group of Five teams looking to squeeze into a postseason contest.

Currently, there are 81 bowl-eligible teams, but that number could grow to 82 if Virginia Tech defeats Marshall Saturday, which means four programs will end up on the outside looking in.

2018-19 Bowl Schedule

All Times ET.

Saturday, December 15

New Mexico Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN)

Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Camellia Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

New Orleans Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

Tuesday, December 18

Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN)

Wednesday, December 19

Frisco Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Thursday, December 20

Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, December 21

Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN)

Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, December 22

Birmingham Bowl (Noon, ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN)

Hawaii Bowl (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Wednesday, December 26

First Responder Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

Cheez-It Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

Thursday, December 27

Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

Texas Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, December 28

Music City Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN)

Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN)

Alamo Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, December 29

Peach Bowl (Noon, ESPN)

Belk Bowl (Noon, ABC)

Arizona Bowl (1:15 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Orange or Cotton Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN)

Orange or Cotton Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Monday, December 31

Military Bowl (Noon, ESPN)

Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS)

Redbox Bowl (3 p.m., Fox)

Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN)

Holiday Bowl (7 p.m., FS1)

Gator Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Tuesday, January 1

Outback Bowl (Noon, ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC)

Fiesta Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN)

Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN)

Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN)

Games on ABC and ESPN can be live-streamed on WatchESPN or ESPN app, games on Fox can be live-streamed on Fox Sports App or Fox Sports Go, games on CBS can be live-streamed on CBS Sports app.

Predictions

Washington State, West Virginia Square Off In Alamo Bowl

Washington State and West Virginia were two of the biggest losers of Week 13, and while they'll be disappointed they won't be part of the New Year's Six, they'll still be involved in a marquee matchup in the Alamo Bowl.

The Cougars lost the most in the last week, as they dropped to No. 13 behind four three-loss teams in the latest playoff rankings, which doomed their quest for an at-large berth in the New Year's Six.

As the second-best bowl-eligible team in the Pac-12, Mike Leach's team will head to San Antonio after two straight seasons in the Holiday Bowl.

Dana Holgorsen's Mountaineers won't be able to crack the Sugar Bowl, even if Oklahoma wins the Big 12 Championship, because the loser of the conference title game is slated to appear in New Orleans if the champion is in the playoff.

Ray Thompson/Associated Press

West Virginia isn't guaranteed of a spot in the Alamo Bowl because an Oklahoma loss would shift the Big 12's bowl alignment, but we're expecting the Sooners to beat the Longhorns and end up in the playoff.

The potential matchup between the Cougars and Mountaineers would pit two of the top four passers in the FBS against each other, with Gardner Minshew squaring off against Will Grier.

Both Minshew and Grier received Heisman Trophy buzz during stretches of the season, but each will come up short of the individual honor with Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins shining brightest.

The Alamo Bowl will serve as a showcase of both passers, but if it comes to fruition, we recommend taking a nap during the afternoon of December 28 since the Alamo Bowl isn't slated to kick off until 9 p.m. ET.

Best 3-Loss Teams Penn State, Kentucky Face Off In Citrus Bowl

Penn State and Kentucky were once considered as New Year's Six teams, but neither could deliver results when it mattered the most.

The two-best three-loss teams left out of the New Year's Six will get a chance to face off against each other in the Citrus Bowl due to the influx of SEC programs into the top six bowls.

The Nittany Lions and Wildcats will end up near each other in Sunday's final rankings, but with Washington, Florida and LSU bound for the New Year's Six and West Virginia behind them, they'll be the best three-loss teams available for bowl selection.

For Kentucky, an appearance in a New Year's Day bowl is a massive accomplishment, as it will have a rare opportunity to claim its 10th victory.

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

A visit to the Citrus Bowl will be seen as a downgrade by many Penn State fans after appearing in the Rose Bowl and Fiesta Bowl in the last two years.

While the two programs will enter Orlando with different approaches, we'll get a quality contest because of running backs Benny Snell and Miles Sanders, who are both capable of putting together triple-digit performances.

In addition to the star running backs on display, we'll see the final performances for stars on each team, as Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley plays his final game for James Franklin's team and Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen, who is second in the FBS in sacks, receives one last chance to impress NFL draft scouts.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from ESPN.com


