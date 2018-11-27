DJ Swearinger Rips Redskins' Practice Habits, Lack of Discipline: 'It's a Joke'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Washington safety D.J. Swearinger was publicly angry with the team's defense after its Thanksgiving day loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and on Monday he took aim at the team's preparation.

Swearinger let loose during while speaking to Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier on 106.7 The Fan (h/t Scott Allen of the Washington Post):

"I just feel like when we're in certain preparations—when it's Friday, when it's Saturday, when it's time to lock in and really be focused in—I feel like it's a little bit too much playing. Whether it's on Friday or whether it’s the Saturday walk-through. A lot of guys just walk through that Saturday as if that Saturday doesn't mean much. But truth be told, that Saturday means a lot. If you're a focused individual, every time that you step on the practice field—whether it's a walk-through, whether it's a real practice—any time the coach is saying something, that means business. When we have our walk-throughs on Saturdays, I feel like it's a joke, to me—with the amount of focus that we have, with the amount of playing that we have, the amount of lack of discipline that we have on those Saturdays and Fridays, on days where I feel like we should be tuned in. That's where those comments come in."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.