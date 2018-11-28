Chelsea vs. PAOK Salonika: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for Europa Match

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea welcome PAOK Salonika to Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday needing just a draw to clinch top spot in Group L.

Maurizio Sarri's side have won all four of their matches so far in the tournament and beat PAOK 1-0 in Greece in the opening group game.

The Greek side currently sit bottom of Group L and could be knocked out on Thursday. They must better Vidi's result against BATE Borisov, in the group's other game, to remain in contention.

Date: Thursday, November 29

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2

Live Stream: BT Sport App, B/R Live, Univision Deportes

Odds

Chelsea: 1-4

Draw: 5-1

PAOK: 9-1

All odds provided by Oddschecker.

Preview

Chelsea head into Thursday's match on the back of a first Premier League defeat of the season. The Blues were beaten 3-1 by Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday which may have affected manager Maurizio Sarri's plans for PAOK.

The Italian is likely to rotate his side, with qualification already secured, but may also now be prioritising a victory to inject some confidence and get his side back on track.

Star man Eden Hazard is unlikely to be risked, as he is nursing an ankle injury. The Belgium international has said the problem is not too serious:

Sarri is likely to look to his squad players once again. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Emerson Palmieri, Davide Zappacosta and Gary Cahill have all been regulars in the Europa League and should start again.

Striker Olivier Giroud could also return up front in place of Alvaro Morata. The France international scored his first goal of the season last time out in the competition against BATE Borisov.

Sarri will want his side focused right from the start of the match. The Blues boss has complained about his team's approach to games:

The Premier League side are big favourites to win the match, but they will need to be careful against the visitors who have little to lose.

PAOK are also in good form domestically. They top the standings in Greece by five points after 11 games and are yet to suffer a league defeat.

However, they have not managed to translate that form into European competition. Their only points, and goals, so far have come in a 4-1 win at BATE Borisov, victory at Stamford Bridge would be a big upset.