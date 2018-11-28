Europa League 2018: Matchday 5 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Arsenal return to the UEFA Europa League action on Thursday and can each cement first-place finishes in their respective groups after the penultimate round of matches.

Matchday 5 will see the Blues host Greek outfit PAOK at Stamford Bridge while the Gunners travel to Ukraine to face Vorskla, and three points would be enough for either team to guarantee they take top spot in their pool.

Elsewhere, Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers will return to Europe, and Steven Gerrard's men have the tougher task at hand as they prepare to welcome Villarreal to Glasgow. Celtic's trip to meet Rosenborg in Norway looks simpler in comparison.

We'll also be treated to a Group H collision between Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille at the Commerzbank-Arena in what promises to be a decisive evening in the Europa League.

Thursday's Schedule (Predictions)

Group G (3:50 p.m. GMT): Spartak Moscow vs. Rapid Wien (2-1)

Group K (3:50 p.m. GMT): Astana vs. Dynamo Kiev (2-2)

Group A (5:55 p.m. GMT): Bayer Leverkusen vs. Ludogorets Razgrad*** (2-0), Zurich vs. Larnaca (2-1)

Group B (5:55 p.m. GMT): Salzburg vs. RB Leipzig (2-2), Rosenborg vs. Celtic** (0-1)

Group C (5:55 p.m. GMT): Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Copenhagen (1-1), Bordeaux vs. Slavia Prague (2-1)

Group D (5:55 p.m. GMT): Fenerbahce vs. Dinamo Zagreb (1-1), Anderlecht vs. Spartak Trnava (1-0)

Group E (5:55 p.m. GMT): Vorskla vs. Arsenal* (0-4), Qarabag vs. Sporting CP (1-3)

Group F (5:55 p.m. GMT): Real Betis vs. Olympiakos (2-0), AC Milan vs Dudelange*** (3-0)

Group J (5:55 p.m. GMT): Krasnodar vs. Akhisarspor (3-1)



Group L (5:55 p.m. GMT): BATE vs Vidi (1-1)

Group G (8 p.m. GMT): Rangers vs. Villarreal** (2-2)

Group H (8 p.m. GMT): Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Marseille*** (3-2), Apollon vs. Lazio (0-2)

Group I (8 p.m. GMT): Sarpsborg vs. Besiktas (2-1), Malmo vs. Genk (1-1)

Group J (8 p.m. GMT): Standard Liege vs. Sevilla (2-2)

Group K (8 p.m. GMT): Jablonec vs. Rennes (0-1)

Group L (8 p.m. GMT): Chelsea vs. PAOK* (2-0)

* denotes BT Sport 2

** denotes BT Sport 3

*** denotes BT Sport Extra

B/R Live provides UEFA Europa League live-stream coverage, while fuboTV and Univision Deportes will also provide coverage in the United States. Viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in via the BT Sport app.

Select Match Odds

Salzburg (47-17), Draw (58-19), RB Leipzig (19-20)

Rosenborg (19-5), Draw (16-5), Celtic (8-11)

Vorskla (4-1), Draw (49-18), Arsenal (5-6)

Real Betis (13-19), Draw (29-10), Olympiakos (24-5)

Rangers (13-5), Draw (27-10), Villarreal (9-8)

Eintracht Frankfurt (4-5), Draw (57-17), Marseille (57-17)

Standard Liege (7-2), Draw (3-1), Sevilla (5-6)

Chelsea (1-3), Draw (5-1), PAOK (11-1)

Matchday 5 odds in full via Oddschecker.

Preview

Chelsea will be asked to respond positively in Europe after disappointing in Saturday's trip to Wembley, when they suffered their first defeat under Maurizio Sarri, a 3-1 hammering at Tottenham Hotspur.

That result could have been so much worse on the day, but Greek Super League side PAOK present a prime opportunity to inject new morale into the campaign, firstly by securing first place in Group L.

They're six points ahead of Vidi in second and still have to travel to Hungary next month, but even a point against PAOK would be enough to take top spot if Vidi don't beat BATE Borisov on Thursday.

One who we might not see feature on Thursday for Chelsea is under-fire centre-back David Luiz, who attracted criticism for his performance against Spurs, particularly when he moved out of the way of a shot:

Arsenal are in much greater spirits as they prepare for what could be a tricky test in Ukraine, although perhaps not for a team that's won both their European road games this season and failed to concede in either.

However, journalist Sam Dean showed how Thursday's visit to eastern Europe could be more problematic:

Unai Emery's squad will undergo a test of fortitude and will qualify as Group E winners with a victory, while they'll also be assured of first if Qarabag pull of an upset and beat Sporting CP.

This could be a chance for Emery to again hand some experience to his lesser stars, particularly after the Gunners fought their way to a tough 2-1 victory over Bournemouth on Sunday.

One fixture sure to grab attention on Thursday sees third-placed Marseille travel to Group H opponents Eintracht Frankfurt, who are eight points ahead of them in the standings.

Marseille can no longer qualify for the round of 32 with only two matches remaining, and Frankfurt have a number of attacking threats in fine fettle of late:

Frankfurt are one of only four teams to have won all their Europa League games this season, and they'll want to add another three points to their tally before closing the Group H campaign with a trip to second-placed Lazio.