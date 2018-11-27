Premier League Fixtures: Week 14 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

David Ramos/Getty Images

Two big city rivalries will take the Premier League spotlight in Week 14 as Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Everton brace themselves for derby fixtures on Sunday.

The Gunners will entertain Spurs at the Emirates Stadium before Marco Silva takes Everton to Anfield, hoping to end the Toffees' eight-year wait for a win over their Merseyside rivals.

Liverpool sit two points off leaders Manchester City, who can temporarily move five points ahead of their competition if they defeat Bournemouth on Saturday. Manchester United travel to Southampton that evening and are out to end their two-match winless run in the league.

Claudio Ranieri will also make his return to former club Chelsea as Fulham boss, having clinched a dramatic 3-2 win over Southampton in his first game in charge.

Week 14 also brings the return of Friday night football as two of last season's Championship participants, Cardiff City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, get reacquainted in the Welsh capital.

Week 14 Schedule, Predictions

Friday

Cardiff City 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Saturday

Manchester City 3-0 Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET

Newcastle United 2-2 West Ham United, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Crystal Palace 1-1 Burnley, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Leicester City 1-2 Watford, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Southampton 1-2 Manchester United, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Sunday

Chelsea 2-0 Fulham, 12 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. ET

Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 2:05 p.m. GMT/9:05 a.m. ET

Liverpool 2-1 Everton. 4:15 p.m. GMT/11:15 a.m. ET

Preview

Unai Emery will get his first experience managing in a north London derby, with Spurs and Arsenal sitting only three points apart in third and fifth, respectively.

Tottenham's rampant 3-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday pushed them up the Premier League table, and Mauricio Pochettino's men have now won their last three league fixtures in a row.

Arsenal are 17 matches unbeaten and have developed their own head of steam under Emery, who has fast improved their results away from home, per Sky Sports Statto:

But the Gunners have drawn their last three home games in a row and could be on track for a tense fourth in Week 14, as they prepare to face Harry Kane, who's netted in two of his last three league outings.

While Emery was given money to spend in his first summer in England, Pochettino has lifted Spurs to within five points of the summit despite not spending a penny in the last transfer window. Ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy recently appeared on TalkSport and had high praise for that return:

Later on Sunday Everton will look to clinch a first victory at Anfield since 1999.

It's been nearly two decades since the Toffees last triumphed on Reds soil, and analyst Duncan Alexander pointed to Liverpool's improved defence, which means that record looks unlikely to change:

Alongside leaders City, Liverpool are the only other team in the Premier League yet to lose this season, while Everton's two away defeats this term have each come at bigger opposition—Arsenal and United.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds will also have a member of the 2004-05 UEFA Champions League-winning team in attendance for added motivation:

Liverpool's team at present easily outranks Everton's, although Silva has started to show signs of improvement, with Merseyside's blue half unbeaten in their last three.

The stalemate at Chelsea earlier in November showed improvement, but Liverpool's lethal nature should see the hosts continue an almost 20-year trend of home wins over Everton.