College Football Playoff 2018: How Teams Outside the Top 4 Can Get In

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

It's championship week, and from here, it's a postseason atmosphere for everybody left standing.

This weekend's conference championship games have a lot of lopsided lines if you believe the Vegas odds, but there's almost always some high-stakes drama this time of year. The ramifications of what happens in the major conference tilts will be felt across the country.

In the SEC, it's essentially a College Football Playoff elimination game for Georgia and Alabama, and teams such as Oklahoma and Ohio State should be focused on that outcome. The Sooners (against Texas) and the Buckeyes (against Northwestern) have business to take care of in their league title games.

If Central Florida can continue the nation's longest winning streak (24) in the AAC Championship Game against Memphis, the Knights will see how high they can climb, too.

We know Notre Dame is in. Unless the Dawgs blow out Alabama—an unlikely scenario since the Crimson Tide handled everybody they played by more than 20 points—Nick Saban's crew will get in, even with a loss.

Clemson should handle Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship Game, but if it doesn't, the Tigers' schedule probably isn't good enough to get them in with one loss.

Beyond that, it's anybody's guess. With Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Georgia in the Top Four, let's take a look at what other contenders need to happen to make it into the CFP.