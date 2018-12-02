John Ross, Tyler Boyd, More's Fantasy Outlook After A.J. Green's Injury

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals will once again have to play without top receiver A.J. Green, who was ruled out of Sunday's game after suffering a foot injury, the Bengals announced.

This is more bad news for the Bengals and anyone who has Green on their fantasy team, especially when things were looking good at the start of the season. With Andy Dalton also on injured reserve with a thumb injury, it's tough to trust the rest of the roster.

Tyler Boyd is still the best fantasy option at receiver since he has been a reliable option for the team all season, regardless of whether or not Green is in the lineup. He entered the day with 63 catches for 841 yards and six touchdowns so far this year.

However, he was getting plenty of targets even working as the team's No. 2 receiver and didn't see too much of a boost as the No. 1. Facing an opposing team's top cornerback also likely made things tougher on the third-year player.

With more question marks in the passing attack, it's difficult to trust Boyd as more than a WR3.

John Ross is also a risky pick despite his knack for finding the end zone this season. He has five touchdowns already in 2018, but limited catches (14) mean this is unlikely to continue.

The 2017 No. 9 overall draft pick still has plenty of upside if he can become more consistent on the field, so he is worth a roster spot if you have space. However, he hasn't proved he should be in your lineups.

Based on the latest injuries, the only must-start player on the Bengals is running back Joe Mixon.