Reuben Foster's Ex-Girlfriend Says LB 'Slapped Me in My Face' in 911 Call Audio

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

The ex-girlfriend of Reuben Foster told police the former San Francisco 49ers linebacker slapped her face on Saturday.

TMZ Sports obtained her 911 call in which she identified Foster and said, "He took my phone and broke it and slapped me in my face."

The 49ers announced they released Foster on Monday. ESPN.com reported he was arrested on a charge of domestic violence prior to Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The woman in the call said the incident occurred at the team hotel in Tampa, Florida.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.