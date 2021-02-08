Matt Campbell, Iowa State Agree to New 8-Year Contract Through 2028

David K Purdy/Getty Images

Matt Campbell is staying put.

Iowa State announced Monday that the head football coach has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2028 season.

Campbell is 35-28 in his five seasons at Iowa State and has led the team to four straight bowl games. Under Campbell, the Cyclones reached No. 14 in the Associated Press poll in 2017 and were as high as No. 8 this past season.

Before Iowa State, the 41-year-old spent five seasons at Toledo, where he went 35-15 and led the team to three bowl games.

Given his solid tenures at Iowa State and Toledo, buzz has circulated around Campbell in the NFL world the past few offseasons.

An NFL executive told Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports in November 2018: "I like him a lot. He has the personality for it. He's been highly productive. I can see why he would appeal to NFL teams. He is definitely generating a buzz."

And there was enough buzz this offseason that Campbell seemed to publicly commit to Iowa State on Jan. 10:

Campbell is a man of his word. The Cyclones are keeping their head coach for the foreseeable future.