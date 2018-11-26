Premier League Table: Final Week 13 2018 Standings, Results and Week 14 Fixtures

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

Newcastle United's Spanish striker Mato Joselu shoots but fails to score during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on November 26, 2018. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Newcastle United earned three points on the road at Burnley in the Premier League on Monday, with the Magpies climbing to 13th with a 2-1 win.

Two goals in the opening 23 minutes gave the visitors a deserved advantage, but the hosts struck on the brink of half-time to make it a competitive night.

Next week's fixtures sees an exciting set of local matches. Chelsea and Fulham square off in the west London derby, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur battling in the north London derby.

Liverpool welcome Everton to Anfield on Sunday, with bragging rights up for grabs in the Merseyside derby.

                                   

Week 13 Results

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Leicester City

Everton 1-0 Cardiff City

Fulham 3-2 Southampton

Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace

Watford 0-3 Liverpool

West Ham United 0-4 Manchester City

Spurs 3-1 Chelsea

Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Huddersfield Town

Burnley 1-2 Newcastle United

                      

Here's a look at the latest Premier League standings after Monday's game (Position, team, games played, goal difference, points):

1 Manchester City 13, +35, 35

2 Liverpool 13, +21, 33

3 Spurs 13, +12, 30

4 Chelsea 13, +17, 28

5 Arsenal 13, +12, 27

6 Everton 13, +5, 22

7 Manchester United 13, -1, 21

8 Bournemouth 13, +4, 20

9 Watford 13, 0, 20

10 Leicester 13, +1, 18

11 Wolves 13, -3, 16

12 Brighton 13, -5, 15

13 Newcastle 13, -5, 12

14 West Ham 13, -8, 12

15 Huddersfield 13, -14, 10

16 Crystal Palace 13, -9, 9

17 Burnley 13 -14, 9

18 Southampton 13, -14, 8

19 Cardiff 13, -15, 8

20 Fulham 13, -19, 8

For the full Premier League standings, visit the competition's official website.

                                     

Week 14 Fixtures                

Friday, Nov. 30

Cardiff vs. Wolves

           

Saturday, Dec. 1

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley 

Huddersfield vs. Brighton

Leicester vs. Watford

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth

Newcastle vs. West Ham

Southampton vs. Manchester United

               

Sunday, Dec. 2

Chelsea vs. Fulham

Arsenal vs. Spurs

Liverpool vs. Everton

                      

Monday Recap

Burnley's English defender Ben Mee (C) jumps to head the ball during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on November 26, 2018. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Victories are a tonic at the bottom of any division, and Newcastle's good work at Burnley has quelled their flirtation with the relegation zone.

The kick-off was delayed by 30 minutes due to a medical emergency in the tunnel, but it was the Magpies who came out firing on the opening whistle.

An own goal by Ben Mee was cruelly deflected by the defender into his net, and Newcastle doubled their lead after Ciaran Clark headed home.

Burnley slowly began to find their feet during the first half. The hosts were rewarded five minutes before the interval with a fantastic header from Sam Vokes.

Newcastle continued to turn the screw in the second half, displaying their hunger for the fight, and should have added a third as they raced towards a rare away success.

Joselu hit the woodwork with 11 minutes remaining, but Vokes should have grabbed a late equaliser in the final moments.

It was Newcastle's first away win since beating Leicester in April, giving the visitors three consecutive victories in the Premier League.

Related

    Liverpool's Sadio Mane a Doubt to Face PSG

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool's Sadio Mane a Doubt to Face PSG

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Sadio Mane: 'Unassuming, Shy and Deadly in Front of Goal'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sadio Mane: 'Unassuming, Shy and Deadly in Front of Goal'

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Report: PSG Have Agreed Neymar Can Leave for $227M

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: PSG Have Agreed Neymar Can Leave for $227M

    AS.com
    via AS.com

    Liverpool & Chelsea Target Pulisic Available for $90M

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool & Chelsea Target Pulisic Available for $90M

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report