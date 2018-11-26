Blake Bortles Benched by Jaguars, Cody Kessler to Start vs. Colts

Blake Bortles Benched by Jaguars, Cody Kessler to Start vs. ColtsNovember 26, 2018
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone announced Monday that Cody Kessler will be the team's starting quarterback against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13, which will send Blake Bortles to the bench.
It's the latest shakeup for Jacksonville's struggling offense. Earlier Monday, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was fired.
