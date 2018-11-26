Blake Bortles Benched by Jaguars, Cody Kessler to Start vs. Colts

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone announced Monday that Cody Kessler will be the team's starting quarterback against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13, which will send Blake Bortles to the bench.

It's the latest shakeup for Jacksonville's struggling offense. Earlier Monday, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was fired.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

