Phil vs. Tiger: Mickelson Owns Bragging Rights with $9M Victory over Woods

Phil vs. Tiger: Mickelson Owns Bragging Rights with $9M Victory over WoodsNovember 26, 2018
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
He May Be the World's Most Fearless Person
LaMelo Returns to HS and Schools Don't Want to Face Him
Salah and Ramos' Nightmare Becomes a Reality 😨
CFB's Top Marching Bands Bringing the Heat
Lukaku Has Bars 🔥
Female Skater Who Mastered 360-Degree Loop
CA Teams Stepping Up for Their Communities in Crisis ❤️
6-Year-Old Stole the Show at China's Indoor Skydiving Championships
BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar Is the Next Superstar Mascot
Joshua Johnson Is HS Football's Quadruple Threat
The Champions x Queer Eye
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Happy Anniversary to the Cubs' Curse-Breaking
D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50
Will Drake’s Favorite Teams Reverse the 6 God Curse?
Sports World's Halloween Costumes Went Hard
Up Your Halloween Game with Giant Pumpkin Regatta
The Champions: Episode 6 Is Coming
Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods brought the heat in Las Vegas. Mickelson defeated Woods in their head-to-head contest and earned the $9 million prize. Watch how Mickelson was able to walk away with the victory in the video above.
Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.
Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level! Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.
Phil Finally Exorcises His Tiger Demons