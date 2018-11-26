Phil vs. Tiger: Mickelson Owns Bragging Rights with $9M Victory over Woods

Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire He May Be the World's Most Fearless Person LaMelo Returns to HS and Schools Don't Want to Face Him Salah and Ramos' Nightmare Becomes a Reality 😨 CFB's Top Marching Bands Bringing the Heat Lukaku Has Bars 🔥 Female Skater Who Mastered 360-Degree Loop CA Teams Stepping Up for Their Communities in Crisis ❤️ 6-Year-Old Stole the Show at China's Indoor Skydiving Championships BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar Is the Next Superstar Mascot Joshua Johnson Is HS Football's Quadruple Threat The Champions x Queer Eye Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Happy Anniversary to the Cubs' Curse-Breaking D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Will Drake’s Favorite Teams Reverse the 6 God Curse? Sports World's Halloween Costumes Went Hard Up Your Halloween Game with Giant Pumpkin Regatta The Champions: Episode 6 Is Coming Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge Right Arrow Icon

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods brought the heat in Las Vegas. Mickelson defeated Woods in their head-to-head contest and earned the $9 million prize. Watch how Mickelson was able to walk away with the victory in the video above.





