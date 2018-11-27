Who Are the G.O.A.Ts of Atlanta? ATL Rapper J.I.D. Makes His Picks

Samantha PrevotFeatured Columnist INovember 27, 2018

Many great athletes have played in the city of Atlanta, but who are the GOATs?

Rapper and Atlanta native J.I.D makes his picks for his Mount Rushmore in the video above. His latest album DiCaprio 2 is out now.


