Bob McNair to Be Honored by Texans with Helmet, Field Decal

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Houston Texans will honor former owner Bob McNair with his initials, "RCM," on both their helmets and on the 25-yard-line of the NRG Stadium field for Monday night's matchup against the Tennessee Titans, according to Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle.

McNair died of skin cancer Friday. He was 81.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.