Bob McNair to Be Honored by Texans with Helmet, Field Decal

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 3: Owner Robert McNair of the Houston Texans on the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Texans 23-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Houston Texans will honor former owner Bob McNair with his initials, "RCM," on both their helmets and on the 25-yard-line of the NRG Stadium field for Monday night's matchup against the Tennessee Titans, according to Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle.

McNair died of skin cancer Friday. He was 81.

             

