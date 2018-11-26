Red Sox's Dave Dombrowski Named Baseball America Executive of the Year

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was named Baseball America's Executive of the Year on Monday, according to the publication's Jerry Crasnick.

Boston won an MLB-leading 108 games and the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018.

