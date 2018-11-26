Red Sox's Dave Dombrowski Named Baseball America Executive of the Year

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

Boston Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski answers a reporter's question during a baseball news conference at Fenway Park in Boston, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was named Baseball America's Executive of the Year on Monday, according to the publication's Jerry Crasnick.

Boston won an MLB-leading 108 games and the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

