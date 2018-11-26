Chuck Liddell's Coach John Hackleman on KO by Tito Ortiz: 'It Was a Travesty'

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Chuck Liddell's longtime coach, John Hackleman, has described the MMA legend's defeat to Tito Ortiz as a "travesty."

The pair faced off in a Golden Boy MMA bout on Saturday, with Ortiz winning by a first-round knockout in Inglewood, California.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show (h/t Brett Okamato of ESPN), Hackleman, who was apparently not involved in this particular bout, said: "I felt sick to my stomach. It was a travesty. It was a travesty."

