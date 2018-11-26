Chuck Liddell's Coach John Hackleman on KO by Tito Ortiz: 'It Was a Travesty'

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Chuck Liddell is knocked down in the first round by Tito Ortiz during the Light Heavyweight bout at The Forum on November 24, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Chuck Liddell's longtime coach, John Hackleman, has described the MMA legend's defeat to Tito Ortiz as a "travesty."

The pair faced off in a Golden Boy MMA bout on Saturday, with Ortiz winning by a first-round knockout in Inglewood, California.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show (h/t Brett Okamato of ESPN), Hackleman, who was apparently not involved in this particular bout, said: "I felt sick to my stomach. It was a travesty. It was a travesty."

                    

