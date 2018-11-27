PSG vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistNovember 27, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, Presnel Kimpembe of PSG during the Group C match of the UEFA Champions League between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Anfield on September 18, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain host Liverpool at the Parc des Princes in a crunch UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday, with Group C in the balance.

The two clubs trail Napoli as the penultimate game of the group phase plays out, and neither outfit can afford a defeat at this stage.

A win would see the Reds progress to the knockout stages, with the four sides in the group currently within two points of each other.

PSG superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are fighting for fitness after both being injured recently on international duty.

               

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 28

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), Univision (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK); B/R LiveUnivision NOW (U.S.)

Odds: PSG win: 11-10, Liverpool win: 21-10, draw: 14-5

(Odds via OddsShark)

                   

Preview

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (C) and Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian MBappe react during the French Ligue 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Toulouse (TFC) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on Novem
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The Anfield giants made it to the final last term, only to be beaten by Real Madrid 3-1 in Kiev. Therefore not making it out of the group stages this season would be seen as a failure for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Co. 

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel was missing Neymar and Mbappe at the weekend and struggled in beating Toulouse 2-0 at home in Ligue 1.

The French champions could only muster two shots on target without their superstar attackers, and Tuchel knows he needs his best forwards in his starting XI for such a vital encounter.

Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

Liverpool have managed to be consistent this season without being quite as explosive as last term.

Klopp's defence is improved this year, and the form of full-backs Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold has allowed the Reds to dominate opponents.

The talented Scot and rising England international provide youthful vigour, but they are both aware of their wider responsibilities to the team. Both young players have exceptional discipline and end product.

Liverpool will likely try to soak up the pressure in the French capital and will allow PSG to overcommit, opening up the opportunity of exploiting the counter-attack.

Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah (3rd R) is comforted by team members and Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd L) as he leaves the pitch after injury during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and
SERGEI SUPINSKY/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah was the central reason for the Reds' success last season, but the Egypt international has started the campaign relatively slowly after being injured in the Champions League final.

The forward featured in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but his progression in recent weeks has been slower than last season.

The 26-year-old has scored nine in 17 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League.

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 02: Gianluigi Buffon of Paris Saint-Germain / PSG during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille at Parc des Princes on November 2, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Salah will be the main threat to PSG's hopes and dreams, but the French team have conceded only seven goals domestically after 14 games. Their defence is helped by having Gianluigi Buffon between the sticks.

Buffon's leadership and experience could take PSG to the next level, sharing regular duties with France international stopper Alphonse Areola.

Related

    Champions League Fixtures & Info for Tuesday

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Champions League Fixtures & Info for Tuesday

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Mourinho Tells Players 'Stay at Home' If Pressure's Too Much

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mourinho Tells Players 'Stay at Home' If Pressure's Too Much

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Pep: Foden 'Ready' to Start

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Pep: Foden 'Ready' to Start

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Liverpool's Sadio Mane a Doubt to Face PSG

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Liverpool's Sadio Mane a Doubt to Face PSG

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report