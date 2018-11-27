PSG vs. Liverpool: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain host Liverpool at the Parc des Princes in a crunch UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday, with Group C in the balance.

The two clubs trail Napoli as the penultimate game of the group phase plays out, and neither outfit can afford a defeat at this stage.

A win would see the Reds progress to the knockout stages, with the four sides in the group currently within two points of each other.

PSG superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are fighting for fitness after both being injured recently on international duty.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 28

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), Univision (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK); B/R Live, Univision NOW (U.S.)

Odds: PSG win: 11-10, Liverpool win: 21-10, draw: 14-5

(Odds via OddsShark)

Preview

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The Anfield giants made it to the final last term, only to be beaten by Real Madrid 3-1 in Kiev. Therefore not making it out of the group stages this season would be seen as a failure for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Co.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel was missing Neymar and Mbappe at the weekend and struggled in beating Toulouse 2-0 at home in Ligue 1.

The French champions could only muster two shots on target without their superstar attackers, and Tuchel knows he needs his best forwards in his starting XI for such a vital encounter.

Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

Liverpool have managed to be consistent this season without being quite as explosive as last term.

Klopp's defence is improved this year, and the form of full-backs Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold has allowed the Reds to dominate opponents.

The talented Scot and rising England international provide youthful vigour, but they are both aware of their wider responsibilities to the team. Both young players have exceptional discipline and end product.

Liverpool will likely try to soak up the pressure in the French capital and will allow PSG to overcommit, opening up the opportunity of exploiting the counter-attack.

SERGEI SUPINSKY/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah was the central reason for the Reds' success last season, but the Egypt international has started the campaign relatively slowly after being injured in the Champions League final.

The forward featured in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but his progression in recent weeks has been slower than last season.

The 26-year-old has scored nine in 17 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Salah will be the main threat to PSG's hopes and dreams, but the French team have conceded only seven goals domestically after 14 games. Their defence is helped by having Gianluigi Buffon between the sticks.

Buffon's leadership and experience could take PSG to the next level, sharing regular duties with France international stopper Alphonse Areola.