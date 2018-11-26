ACC Suspends 7 Players After NC State-North Carolina Altercation

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The ACC announced suspensions to seven players who were involved in an altercation following Saturday's NC State-North Carolina game.

North Carolina's Dominique Ross, Patrice Rene, J.K. Britt and Jeremiah Clarke received suspensions. NC State's Freddie Phillips Jr., Tyler Jones and Justin Witt were also banned.

Each player received a one-half suspension. NC State players will serve their ban next week against East Carolina, while UNC players will wait until next year's season opener against South Carolina.

The Tar Heels fired coach Larry Fedora following the 34-28 overtime loss. North Carolina finished the regular season 2-9.

Fedora had the following exchange with reporters after the game, denying a fight took place:

The ACC clearly disagreed, and it was obvious to anyone watching that an altercation took place.