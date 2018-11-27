Champions League 2018: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Predictions for Tuesday

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday with some big names in action, as Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus all play their penultimate fixtures of the group stages.

Holders Real Madrid travel to last season's beaten semi-finalists Roma. The Spanish giants can secure top spot with a victory, while Roma only need a draw to progress. The Giallorossi will also qualify if CSKA Moscow fail to beat Viktoria Plzen in Group G's other game.

Juventus welcome Valencia to Turin and need only a draw to seal a spot in the knockout round. Elsewhere in Group H, Manchester United will qualify if they beat Young Boys at Old Trafford and Valencia do not triumph over Juventus.

Champions League Fixtures, Predictions and Schedule

Tuesday, November 27 (Times GMT unless otherwise stated)

Group E

5:55 p.m. AEK Athens 0-2 Ajax

8 p.m. Bayern Munich 2-1 Benfica

Group F

8 p.m. Lyon 2-3 Manchester City

8 p.m. Hoffenheim 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Group G

5:55 p.m. CSKA Moscow 2-0 Viktoria Plzen

8 p.m. AS Roma 2-2 Real Madrid

Group H

8 p.m. Juventus 2-1 Valencia

8 p.m. Manchester United 1-0. Young Boys

Match Odds

AEK Athens (4-1), Draw (14-5), Ajax (3-4)

CSKA Moscow (4-5), Draw (11-4), Viktoria Plzen (15-4)

AS Roma (23-10), Draw (11-4), Real Madrid (23-20)

Bayern Munich (3-10), Draw (5-1), Benfica (10-1)

Hoffenheim (22-25), Draw (3-1), Shaktar Donetsk (3-1)

Juventus (2-5), Draw (4-1), Valencia (15-2)

Lyon (13-2), Draw (17-4), Manchester City (43-100)



Manchester United (29-100), Draw (5-1), Young Boys (11-1)

Tuesday Preview

Real Madrid head to Roma with both teams tied on nine points after four games played and in good shape to make it through to the knockout stages.

The holders will need to bounce back from a surprise La Liga defeat to Eibar on Saturday. Santiago Solari's men were beaten 3-0, and he was not impressed with his team's performance:

Los Blancos beat Roma 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, but it will be a different match at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma put five past Viktoria Plzen and beat CSKA Moscow 3-0 in their two home games in the group stage thus far. They also famously beat Barcelona 3-0 in the quarter-final second leg at home last season.

Yet the Giallorossi also come into the game fresh from a surprise defeat. They were beaten 1-0 at relegation-threatened Udinese on Saturday.



Juventus have had no such problems in Serie A. The reigning champions are yet to taste defeat and are already eight points clear at the top.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side are big favourites to make up for their home defeat to Manchester United last time out and beat Valencia.

The Juventus No. 7 will be hoping to maintain his fine goalscoring form. He has seven goals in his last eight games in all competitions and is already notching records in Italy:

Ronaldo may also relish taking on Valencia again. He was controversially sent off when the two sides met at the Mestalla in September after a clash with Jeison Murillo.

Manchester United's win over Juventus means Jose Mourinho's side are just a point behind the Italian champions ahead of the final two group matches.

They will also be confident of victory over Young Boys at Old Trafford, having won 3-0 at the home of the Swiss champions in September.

However, the Red Devils have rarely impressed this season. They put in another poor performance in Saturday's 0-0 draw with struggling Crystal Palace.

Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News said Mourinho is not getting the best out of his players:

It's been a difficult season already for Manchester United. Yet a win on Tuesday, and a place in the knockout stages, would help provide a boost.