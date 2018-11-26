Mack Brown Reportedly Agrees to Become UNC Head Football Coach

Eric Gay/Associated Press

North Carolina has not wasted any time settling on Mack Brown as its next head football coach.

Greg Barnes of 247Sports reported Brown has agreed to a second tenure in Chapel Hill, and the program will make an announcement Tuesday.

Brown, 67, was North Carolina's coach from 1988-97 before he took the job at Texas. The Heels went 69-46-1 under Brown and made a pair of Gator Bowl appearances in his last two years with the program.

