Mack Brown Reportedly Agrees to Become UNC Head Football Coach

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

Oregon coach Mark Helfrich, left, shakes hands with Texas coach Mack Brown, right, before the Valero Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Dec. 30, 2013, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

North Carolina has not wasted any time settling on Mack Brown as its next head football coach.

Greg Barnes of 247Sports reported Brown has agreed to a second tenure in Chapel Hill, and the program will make an announcement Tuesday.

Brown, 67, was North Carolina's coach from 1988-97 before he took the job at Texas. The Heels went 69-46-1 under Brown and made a pair of Gator Bowl appearances in his last two years with the program.

                                                                                                

