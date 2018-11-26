Saquon Barkley Defends Giants Coaches Amid Odell Beckham Jr.'s Criticism

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley backed the team's coaching staff after receiving just five touches in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"No," Barkley said when asked if he was disappointed with his lack of touches. "I mean, the offensive coordinator and the head coach are coaches for a reason. I know everyone wants to be a coach and think what we should call, but they know what they are doing, and they're putting us in the position to win. Like I've said multiple times, if I carry the ball 20 times or carry the ball three times, no matter how many times it takes to win the game I'm willing to do. But we just didn't finish this game, and that's the difference."

Barkley starred in the first half as the Giants went into the locker room with a 19-11 lead, totaling 131 yards and two touchdowns before the break. He got just five touches and totaled 11 yards after halftime as the Eagles came back for a 25-22 victory.

Odell Beckham Jr. criticized the Giants' lack of offensive aggression after the game.

"Honestly, that is a question for Coach [Giants coach Pat Shurmur]," Beckham told reporters. "That is not really my kind of question. I don't call the plays. I just do what I'm told to do and go out there and execute. Whenever I get an opportunity to do something, I try to make the most of it. If I don't have that many opportunities all I can do is do what I can when I do have an opportunity. That is more a question for Coach.

"Coming in, knowing that they've struggled in the secondary, personally, I would've loved to attack them. But it wasn't in our game plan."

Beckham finished with five receptions for 85 yards. The Giants accounted for just 61 yards through the air after the break while the Eagles dominated the ball on the back of a strong rushing performance from Josh Adams.

Barkley has not lacked for work this season. He has accumulated 242 touches already this season and should soar past the 300 mark in the coming weeks.

Beckham went over the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth time in five seasons Sunday. However, Barkley and Beckham have been the two lone bright spots in an offense that has been undone by Eli Manning's poor play and shaky play calling from Shurmur.