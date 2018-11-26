Cristiano Ronaldo Heads 3-Man Shortlist Nominated for Globe Soccer Awards

TURIN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 24: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus looks on prior to the Serie A match between Juventus and SPAL at Allianz Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann are the three nominees for Best Player of the Year at the 2019 Globe Soccer Awards. 

The nominees were announced on Monday, ahead of the awards' 10th edition on January 3:

Per Globe Soccer, Jurgen Klopp features on the five-man shortlist for Best Coach of the Year alongside Zinedine Zidane, Didier Deschamps, Massimiliano Allegri and Diego Simeone.

                          

