Manchester United Reportedly Scouted West Ham's Declan Rice vs. Manchester City

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City runs with the ball past Declan Rice of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on November 24, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly scouted West Ham United youngster Declan Rice in the Hammers' 4-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday. 

According to Metro's Chris Davie, United are interested in the 19-year-old and having kept an eye on his progress throughout the season, they had him scouted in person for the first time on Saturday.

Chelsea are also said to be interested in the youngster, whose contract at the London Stadium expires at the end of next season.

                                                

