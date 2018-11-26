Manchester United, Manchester City Reportedly Interested in Lucas Hernandez

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly keen on Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez.

According to Marca (h/t Sport Witness), the pair have been "showing more interest" of late having previously been linked with him, and his €80 million (£70.7 million) buyout clause is "more than accessible" to both clubs.

Further, the newspaper said the 22-year-old Frenchman "is already a leader" in the Spanish capital.

Hernandez has been used as a left-back for Atletico and France, but he has also featured as a central defender this season, so he'd be a versatile option for any prospective suitor.

The defender came through the ranks at Atletico as a youngster. After making his senior debut as a teenager in the 2014-15 campaign, he has since made 101 appearances and helped them win the UEFA Europa League last season.

He also played in every match of France's successful FIFA World Cup campaign, having only made his senior debut for Les Bleus on March 23 this year, and he played an important role:

It has taken him no time at all to establish himself as a key figure in the national side:

Hernandez has the pace and athleticism you'd expect from a modern full-back, and as is typical of Diego Simeone's Atleti side, he's a warrior when it comes to winning duels, too.

On top of that, his defensive instincts are impressive for a player of his age. In the eight La Liga appearances he has made this season, Los Rojiblancos have conceded just three goals.

United in particular have need of a player of Hernandez's skills. While Luke Shaw's improvement at left-back makes them less desperate for reinforcement there, another centre-back should be high on their list of priorities.

The Red Devils have kept just two clean sheets in the Premier League this season, shipping 21 goals in 13 matches.

As for City, they have conceded only five goals, but they could do with a long-term replacement for 32-year-old Vincent Kompany.

Hernandez signed a six-year deal with Atleti in the summer, though, so the Spanish club would have the leverage in any negotiations for him. As such, meeting his clause might be the only option.