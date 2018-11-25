Calgary Stampeders Beat Ottawa Redblacks to Win 8th Grey Cup in Team History

Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

The Calgary Stampeders won their eighth Grey Cup, defeating the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 on Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta.

Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 253 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, but the Calgary defense stole the show. The Stampeders held the Redblacks to 387 total yards and forced six turnovers.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

