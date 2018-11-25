Calgary Stampeders Beat Ottawa Redblacks to Win 8th Grey Cup in Team History

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

EDMONTON, AB - NOVEMBER 25: Chris Matthews #81 of the Calgary Stampeders celebrates a touchdown against the Ottawa Redblacks during the Grey Cup at Commonwealth Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)
Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

The Calgary Stampeders won their eighth Grey Cup, defeating the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 on Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta.

Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 253 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, but the Calgary defense stole the show. The Stampeders held the Redblacks to 387 total yards and forced six turnovers.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

