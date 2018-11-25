Jalen Ramsey Says Josh Allen 'Did Enough' to Win as Bills Troll Jaguars CB

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey had to give credit where it was due with regard to Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen after a 24-21 loss Sunday.

"He did enough to get their team the win," Ramsey said of Allen, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. "I don't really know the stats. I know he ran the ball really well. He hurt us with his feet. Passing, it didn't really feel like a lot of opportunities."

He also didn't take back his offseason comments in which he referred to Allen as "trash" in an interview with Clay Skipper of GQ.

Of course, the Bills still seized the opportunity to troll Ramsey for his past statements:

Allen was playing in his first game in more than a month after dealing with an elbow injury, but he used his dual-threat ability to help his team to the win. The QB finished with 160 passing yards and a touchdown to go with 99 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

Ramsey noted it was Allen's running ability that made the difference.

"They did have one deep one on us early that hurt us in the first quarter," he said, referring to the 75-yard touchdown to Robert Foster. "Other than that he was causing damage with his feet."

Regardless of Allen's numbers, the Bills certainly made Ramsey eat his words after his harsh assessment in August.

"I think [Buffalo Bills draft pick Josh] Allen is trash," the cornerback said. "I don't care what nobody say. He's trash. And it's gonna show too. That's a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I'm excited as hell. I hope he's their starting quarterback."

Jacksonville has now fallen to 3-8 on the season after seven straight losses, not exactly justification to continue the trash talk.