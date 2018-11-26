Breaking Down College Football's Conference Title Game Matchups

0 of 10

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Beyond a couple of makeup games, the 2018 regular season is in the books. Conference championship week, at long last, has arrived and will provide the results that will shape bowl season.

Most important, of course, are the clashes that will determine which teams reach the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame has sealed a spot in the four-team tournament for the national title, but three more programs will join the Fighting Irish this weekend.

Each preview includes the matchup information, the favorite, what's at stake and a key storyline to monitor.

All game lines are courtesy of OddsShark. Rankings reflect AP poll because CFP Top 25 was not available at publish.