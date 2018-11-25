Eric Reid Randomly Drug Tested for 5th Time Since Signing with Panthers Sept. 27

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid believes he has been unfairly targeted by the league's drug testing protocol.

The 26-year-old was asked to take his sixth drug test since signing with the team at the end of September after Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. He has now taken five random tests in eight games played, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of the Charlotte Observer.

"This is supposed to be a random system," Reid said Sunday. "It doesn't feel very random."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.