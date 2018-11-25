Eric Reid Randomly Drug Tested for 5th Time Since Signing with Panthers Sept. 27

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

Carolina Panthers strong safety Eric Reid (25) in action against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid believes he has been unfairly targeted by the league's drug testing protocol.

The 26-year-old was asked to take his sixth drug test since signing with the team at the end of September after Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. He has now taken five random tests in eight games played, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of the Charlotte Observer.

"This is supposed to be a random system," Reid said Sunday. "It doesn't feel very random."

   

