FSU President Comments on Racist Facebook Post Directed at Willie Taggart

Chris Seward/Associated Press

After a racist image emerged on Facebook depicting Florida State head coach Willie Taggart getting lynched, school president John Thrasher spoke out against the post Sunday in a statement, via Chaunte'l Powell of the Orlando Sentinel:

"A recent racist social media post aimed at our football coach is ignorant and despicable. I speak for the entire FSU community in expressing our disgust and extreme disappointment, and I am glad the state attorney is investigating. Coach Taggart has our full support and as true Seminoles know, he is a respected member of the FSU family."

The post has since been deleted, but screenshots were taken of the offensive picture.

The fan, who according to Powell posted under the name Tom Shand, also threatened the coach.

"I'm dead [expletive] serious," the user wrote. "This is how far I’m willing to go to get rid of this clown!!!"

An investigation is currently being conducted by the state attorney.

The comments came after Saturday's 41-14 loss to rival Florida, which dropped the Seminoles to 5-7 to finish the 2018 season. Taggart is in his first year with the school after replacing Jimbo Fisher, who left for Texas A&M after eight years as head coach at Florida State.

While the team went 7-6 last season, the 5-7 record means the program will finish with a losing record for the first time since 1976.