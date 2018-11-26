European Club Rankings After November 23-25 Matches

2 of 12

15. Bayern Munich (-1)

The evidence that this Bayern Munich team simply aren't their usual selves continues to pile up.

They threw two points down the drain this weekend, going from a commanding 3-1 position at home to Fortuna Dusseldorf (promoted to the Bundesliga this season) to drawing 3-3.

14. Manchester United (-1)

A glance at Manchester United's 0-0 scoreline at home to Crystal Palace might well evoke predictions they were simply hard done by a stubborn, heroic defensive showing from the visitors.

However, the xG models paint a different story, one which pegs the Eagles level in goalscoring chances and proves them worthy of taking a point home. Another shrug-worthy performance and result for the Red Devils this season.

13. Tottenham Hotspur (+2)

Sometimes clubs need to produce statement performances to remind the world what they're capable of. Tottenham's 3-1 victory over Chelsea on Saturday was exactly that.

Goals from Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son settled a remarkably one-sided affair and vaulted Spurs above the Blues in the table. They now sit just three points behind Liverpool and five points off Manchester City.

The Champions League campaign has been close to a disaster, but the Premier League has been under-the-radar excellent.

12. Sevilla (Stay)

It's match week 13 and Sevilla are top—top!—of La Liga. What a season it's been in Spain.

A 1-0 win over Real Valladolid secured passage there following Barcelona and Atletico Madrid's draw, with an Andre Silva goal on the half-hour mark enough to secure three points.

Can they continue to keep pace with the big boys? It's likely they can. Barca, Atletico and especially Real Madrid have been chucking points away for fun this term.

11. Inter Milan (Stay)

Inter Milan entered the international break on a bit of a bum note, losing 4-1 to Atalanta, but started this period off in the right way, beating Frosinone 3-0.

Mauro Icardi, Ivan Perisic and Matias Vecino were all rested—likely with a big Champions League week on the horizon—leaving Balde Keita and Lautaro Martinez to showcase the Nerazzurri's strength in depth in style.