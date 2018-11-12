European Club Rankings After November 9-11 Matches

1 of 12

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

20. Porto (New!)

Porto won this weekend's top-of-the-table clash in Portugal (against Braga, rather than Benfica or Sporting as you might expect). That, married with their 10-point haul in the Champions League so far, earns them a spot in our European Club Rankings.

19. Ajax (+1)

While Ajax's seven-goal haul against Excelsior this weekend was impressive, it's that second-half strike from Dusan Tadic against Benfica on Wednesday that keeps them inside the top 20. They're now in a really strong position in Champions League Group E.

18. Lyon (+1)

Watching Lyon is extremely entertaining; where they go, goals and drama follow. They blew a 2-0 lead at Hoffenheim in midweek to record a second straight draw against the German outfit but then scored four against Guingamp on Saturday thanks in part to a stunning performance from Memphis Depay.

17. Roma (+1)

It's so tough to get a gauge on Roma; they seesaw each week from good to bad, great to terrible, leaving us eternally questioning exactly how good they are.

This week was a good one for Roma, as they scooped up two wins, but when they return from the international break, they could quite easily turn in two losses.

16. Real Madrid (Stay)

The Santiago Solari era, however long it may last, has a 100 percent win rate so far; four of four.

To those who thought this would propel Real Madrid up the rankings, we say to you: They played three really poor teams and Celta Vigo, and that's nowhere near enough to repair the damage Julen Lopetegui did.