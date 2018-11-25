Doug Marrone Reportedly Expected to Return as Jaguars Head Coach

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 14: Head coach Doug Marrone of the Jacksonville Jaguars watches the game against the Dallas Cowboys in the third quarter of a game at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone is reportedly expected to return for the 2019 NFL season despite the Jags' current six-game losing streak heading into their Week 12 clash with the Buffalo Bills.

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Marrone is in "no trouble" after leading Jacksonville to the AFC Championship Game last season.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Cowboys Hope to Extend Dak, Amari in Offseason

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cowboys Hope to Extend Dak, Amari in Offseason

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 49ers Release Foster for Latest DV Charge

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 49ers Release Foster for Latest DV Charge

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    3 Jaguars Players Fined for Hits Against Steelers Last Sunday

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    3 Jaguars Players Fined for Hits Against Steelers Last Sunday

    Joe Rutter
    via TribLIVE.com

    NFL Week 12 Betting Guide 💸

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Week 12 Betting Guide 💸

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report