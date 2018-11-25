Doug Marrone Reportedly Expected to Return as Jaguars Head Coach

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone is reportedly expected to return for the 2019 NFL season despite the Jags' current six-game losing streak heading into their Week 12 clash with the Buffalo Bills.

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Marrone is in "no trouble" after leading Jacksonville to the AFC Championship Game last season.

