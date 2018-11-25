Josh Adams Fantasy Outlook After Being Named Eagles' Starting RB

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles will reportedly turn to rookie Josh Adams as their feature back Sunday against the New York Giants, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com:

So, what does that mean for Adams' fantasy outlook?

Well, there's good news and bad news. The good news is that Adams, who hasn't seen more than nine carries in a game, is due for a bump in usage. The bad news is the Eagles' inept running game will cap his upside (98.2 rushing yards per game, 25th).

When Jay Ajayi was healthy this season (four games), he averaged 11.3 carries per game. Last year in the featured role for the Eagles, that number was 10 carries per contest. The Eagles like to cycle through more than one back, so Adams will likely still share the workload with Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement.

"I don't think I look at it as I'm the top running back," Adams said, per Zach Berman of Philly.com. "I look at it as I was in that position ... in the last game, but the position I'm in is to not only get myself better but to help this team however I'm called to help."

That doesn't mean Adams couldn't see 15 or more touches, depending on how a game develops, but it does mean he's more likely to average around 10 carries. He may also be more of a target as a receiver, as he logged a career-high three receptions for 19 yards last week.

He's made the most of his opportunities this season, averaging 6.1 yards per carry, and the matchup against the Giants is promising:

When you add it all up, Adams sits firmly in the flex range. Leading the Eagles in carries doesn't hold quite the fantasy relevance this year as it would have in prior seasons.