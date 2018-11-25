Kevin Faulk Throws Punches on Field After LSU vs. Texas A&M

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Kevin Faulk #33 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to playing against the Baltimore Ravens in AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Jim Rogash/Getty Images

LSU Tigers Director of Player Development Kevin Faulk was pictured in a scuffle with an unidentified individual with a Texas A&M Aggies sideline credential following the Aggies' 74-72 seven-overtime victory Saturday night at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

Hilary Scheinuk of The Advocate captured the altercation:

An LSU spokesperson told Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN.com the man allegedly punched LSU special assistant Steve Kragthorpe in the chest as well. The piece noted, "Kragthorpe, who was once the offensive coordinator for the Tigers, has a pacemaker and has Parkinson's disease."

Faulk, a former running back, played college football for the Tigers before playing his entire 13-year NFL career with the New England Patriots. He was a three-time First Team All-SEC selection at LSU and went on to win three Super Bowls with the Pats.

The 42-year-old Louisiana native returned to his alma mater in January to become a member of the staff.

Spokespeople for both LSU and Texas A&M each told Khan there would be no further comment on the matter until more information is gathered.

Related

    TAMU Beats LSU 74-72 in 7th OT 🚨

    College Football logo
    College Football

    TAMU Beats LSU 74-72 in 7th OT 🚨

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers from Week 13 in CFB

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Winners and Losers from Week 13 in CFB

    Brad Shepard
    via Bleacher Report

    CFB Rankings: B/R's Week 14 Top 25 📈

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CFB Rankings: B/R's Week 14 Top 25 📈

    Ian Wharton
    via Bleacher Report

    OSU Blows Out U-M to Advance to Big 10 Championship

    College Football logo
    College Football

    OSU Blows Out U-M to Advance to Big 10 Championship

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report