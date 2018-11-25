49ers' Reuben Foster Arrested on Charge of Domestic Violence

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

San Francisco 49ers' Reuben Foster (56) plays his linebacker position against the Arizona Cardinals offense during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Darryl Webb/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested Saturday on allegations of domestic violence in Tampa, Florida, the San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch reported.

According to Branch, police took Foster into custody at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay at 9:10 p.m. ET and formally booked him at 11:11 p.m. ET.

The 49ers are staying in Tampa ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

