49ers' Reuben Foster Arrested on Charge of Domestic Violence

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested Saturday on allegations of domestic violence in Tampa, Florida, the San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch reported.

According to Branch, police took Foster into custody at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay at 9:10 p.m. ET and formally booked him at 11:11 p.m. ET.

The 49ers are staying in Tampa ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

