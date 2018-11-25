College Football Rankings 2018: Bleacher Report's Week 14 Top 25

0 of 4

Even as championship weekend looms in Week 14, rivalry weekend was just as important across the country. With a full slate of games on Friday and Saturday, the college football world was busy fleshing out conference races.

While Alabama, Clemson and Georgia were each able to stave off their rivals, the rest of the Top 10 endured turbulence. LSU dropped an entertaining 74-72, seven-overtime affair that came down to the final two-point conversion by Texas A&M. Notre Dame and Oklahoma narrowly avoided losing as road teams, but they march forward in the thick of the playoff chase.

Change is coming still, as Ohio State dominated Michigan, Washington State fell in the Apple Cup, and UCF gained a road win but lost its most valuable player. The Buckeyes should vault upward, whereas the Tigers, Wolverines, Cougars and Knights are all but eliminated.

There was meaningful action beyond the Top 10 that affected the bowl picture. Colorado, Arizona, Kansas State and Indiana were among the teams that laid duck farts and missed the chance to reach six wins and eligibility. Both Arizona and Kansas State squandered fourth-quarter leads that seemed insurmountable en route to losses.

Texas secured its rematch with the Sooners next weekend as it survived a surprising scare at Kansas. Boise State is all set to host Fresno State for the Mountain West Championship Game. Memphis blew out Houston as Darrell Henderson continued his incredible production. The Tigers will face UCF next week.

1. Alabama (last week: 1)

2. Clemson (2)

3. Notre Dame (3)

4. Georgia (5)

5. Oklahoma (6)

6. Ohio State (10)

7. UCF (7)

8. Michigan (4)

9. Washington State (8)

10. Texas (11)

11. Penn State (12)

12. Boise State (15)

13. Florida (16)

14. West Virginia (14)

15. Washington (17)

16. LSU (9)

17. Syracuse (20)

18. Kentucky (21)

19. Army (18)

20. Utah State (13)

T-21. Northwestern (24)

T-21. Utah (19)

T-23. Fresno State (22)

T-23. Texas A&M (NR)

25. Mississippi State (NR)

Others receiving votes: Iowa State, Cincinnati, Missouri, Pittsburgh, NC State