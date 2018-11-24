Markelle Fultz Trade Rumors: 76ers Considering Move Amid Shoulder Issues

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz's tenure with the team that drafted him first overall may be coming to an end after a bizarre year-and-a-half to begin his NBA career.

Per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, "Fultz is no longer in the Sixers' long-term plans." He also noted that "multiple sources" said the team is "considering trading Fultz."

Fultz has played in 19 games this season with 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 22.5 minutes per contest.

