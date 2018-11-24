Markelle Fultz Trade Rumors: 76ers Considering Move Amid Shoulder Issues

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 25, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 19: Markelle Fultz #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against the Phoenix Suns at the Wells Fargo Center on November 19, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz's tenure with the team that drafted him first overall may be coming to an end after a bizarre year-and-a-half to begin his NBA career.

Per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, "Fultz is no longer in the Sixers' long-term plans." He also noted that "multiple sources" said the team is "considering trading Fultz."

Fultz has played in 19 games this season with 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 22.5 minutes per contest.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

