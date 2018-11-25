Alabama vs. Georgia: Predictions for SEC Championship Game 2018

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The final hurdle between Alabama and a return to the College Football Playoff is a National Championship rematch with Georgia.

The divisional champions in the SEC have been locked into the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium since the first week of November, but that hasn't slowed either team.

Alabama extended its dominant reign in the SEC West into the Iron Bowl, as it defeat in-state rival Auburn 52-21 in the final tune-up for the conference title game.

After losing to LSU on October 13, Georgia reeled off five straight victories, including wins over ranked foes Florida, Kentucky and Texas A&M.

SEC Championship Game Predictions

Alabama Faces Difficulties Dealing With Georgia's Running Game

While most of the attention at the top of the SEC has been paid to Alabama, Georgia's been building an offensive juggernaut.

The Bulldogs eclipsed 30 points in four of their last five games, with a 45-point outburst coming in Saturday's win over Georgia Tech.

In D'Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield, Georgia has a running back duo capable of challenging Alabama's front seven.

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Swift and Holyfield combined for 184 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Georgia Tech and they had 279 combined yards on the ground in their last SEC game against Auburn.

Alabama boasts the 16th-best rushing defense, but it gives up 112.5 yards per game on the ground, which means there's a chance for Georgia to open up the game with a heavy dose of Swift and Holyfield.

Although nothing is easy against the Alabama defense, especially when you're going head-to-head with defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who is arguably the best defensive player in college football this season, Georgia has the horses in the running game to keep up with the Crimson Tide.

In the National Championship a year ago, Georgia ran for 133 yards as a team, and although many of the faces on both sides have changed, the schemes are similar, which means the Bulldogs should be able to find a way to exploit some gaps in the Alabama front seven.

Tagovailoa Takes Charge in 4th Quarter

Georgia's offense will grab the headlines in the first three quarters, but the most talented player on the field will be the difference-maker in the fourth quarter.

Heisman Trophy favorite Tua Tagovailoa will explode in the final 15 minutes to lead Alabama back to the playoff for a matchup with the No. 4 seed in either the Cotton Bowl or Orange Bowl.

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Saturday's performance out of the Hawaii native will be much different than what he's displayed throughout the season, as he's rarely been asked to make an impact in the fourth quarter.

Before the Iron Bowl against Auburn, Tagovailoa attempted a single pass in the fourth quarter for 24 yards.

While he will make a few clutch plays in the opening three quarters to keep the Crimson Tide a few points ahead of the Bulldogs, Tagovailoa will create separation in the fourth against a tired Georgia defense.

Tagovailoa will pull away from Georgia in a similar fashion to what he did against Auburn in the second half Saturday.

In a 13-minute span, the left-handed quarterback threw four touchdowns to four different receivers to open up a 24-point advantage.

Alabama won't open up that massive of a lead over Georgia, but it'll comfortably finish with a double-digit margin of victory thanks to the exploits of its biggest star.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.