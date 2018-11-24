Adrien Rabiot Talks PSG Future and Barcelona Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Adrien Rabiot has bemoaned the "inaccurate things" said about his future with Paris Saint-Germain recently. The midfielder whose contract is up next summer said "nothing's decided" amid rumours linking him with La Liga giants Barcelona.

Rabiot's words come in response to the player being jeered by some PSG fans before the club beat Toulouse 1-0 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, according to Sport.

Speaking after starting the match, Rabiot said: "I will say something when it's convenient." He also admitted, "Anything could happen, I could stay or go, but nothing's decided."

Things appeared to be decided after Mundo Deportivo (h/t Jacob Murtagh of the Daily Mirror) recently reported the 23-year-old, who can negotiate with other teams from January, had already secured a deal with the Blaugrana.

There have also been reports of possible deals with a different suitor:

The reports prompted a negative reaction when Rabiot's name was called on Saturday, per Sport. It's not the first time PSG supporters have turned on the gifted playmaker.

Some chose to boo him during a match against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League back in 2015 amid suggestions Rabiot was trying to engineer his exit.

Fast-forward three years, and controversy is still following the player in the French capital. He's yet to agree terms with Les Parisiens and has already had run-ins with manager Thomas Tuchel:

The latter replaced Unai Emery in the summer, and his enterprising brand of football should fit Rabiot perfectly. Few midfielders can match his technique and eye for a pass.

Those qualities would surely find a home at the Camp Nou, where Barca are still expected to play an attractive, free-flowing game. Unfortunately, some of the craft in the middle was lost when Andres Iniesta moved to the J-League back in May.

Ernesto Valverde can still call on Ivan Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho, but there are concerns elsewhere. Sergio Busquets remains an invaluable holding midfielder, but he is also 30, while 31-year-old Arturo Vidal has struggled somewhat since moving from Bayern Munich.

PSG's midfield still needs Rabiot's quality, though. Marco Verratti is a key presence from deep, but he needs the support of Rabiot since Tuchel's squad lacks alternatives.

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

The German has tried playing centre-back Marquinhos as the base of midfield, but the experiment has yielded only modest results.

Rabiot still has value for PSG, but while he hasn't ruled out possibly staying, his latest words have left the door ajar for a move. Those words are unlikely to quiet further speculation.