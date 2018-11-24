Barcelona and Atletico Madrid Draw 1-1 After Ousmane Dembele's Late Goal

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist INovember 24, 2018

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 24: (L-R) Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on November 24, 2018 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ousmane Dembele scored a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

A dull game sparked into life on 77 minutes, when Diego Costa outjumped Rafinha to head the hosts in front from Antoine Griezmann's corner.

Barcelona looked set for a second straight La Liga defeat before Dembele tucked a cool finish past Jan Oblak after Lionel Messi found the Frenchman in the penalty area.

                

What's Next?

Both teams are in UEFA Champions League action in midweek. Atletico Madrid host Monaco on Wednesday, while Barcelona are away at PSV Eindhoven on the same day. The two teams return to La Liga action on Sunday. Atletico are away at Girona, and Barcelona host Villarreal at the Camp Nou.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

