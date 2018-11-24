EPL Table: Saturday's Week 13 Results, Scores and 2018 Premier League Standings

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester City maintained top spot in the Premier League on Saturday after the reigning champions cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win at West Ham United.

Liverpool remain hot on their heels in second place. Jurgen Klopp's side beat Watford 3-0, but they did see captain Jordan Henderson sent off late on after he picked up his second yellow card.

Tottenham Hotspur also remain in the title hunt after handing Chelsea a first Premier League defeat of the season. Spurs won 3-1 at Wembley Stadium to move above the Blues and into third place in the table.

Saturday's Results

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Leicester City

Everton 1-0 Cardiff City

Fulham 3-2 Southampton

Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace

Watford 0-3 Liverpool

West Ham United 0-4 Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Chelsea

Premier League Standings (games played, wins, goal difference, points)

1. Manchester City: 13, 11, +35, 35

2. Liverpool: 13, 10, +21, 33

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 13, 10, +12, 30

4. Chelsea: 13, 8, +17, 28

5. Arsenal: 12, 7, +11, 24

6. Everton: 13, 6, +5, 22

7. Manchester United: 13, 6, -1, 21

8. Bournemouth: 12, 6, +5, 20

9. Watford: 13, 6, 0, 20

10. Leicester City: 13, 5, +1, 18

11. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 12, 4, -1, 16

12. Brighton & Hove Albion: 13, 4, -5, 15

13. West Ham United: 13, 3, -8, 12

14. Newcastle United: 12, 2, -6, 9

14. Crystal Palace: 13, 2, -9, 9

16. Burnley: 12, 2, -13, 9

17. Southampton: 13, 1, -14, 8

18. Cardiff City: 13, 2, -15, 8

19. Fulham: 13, 2, -19, 8

20. Huddersfield Town: 12, 1, -16, 7

Saturday Recap

Manchester City scored three times in the first half at the London Stadium to put the game out of West Ham's reach by half-time.

David Silva converted Raheem Sterling's cross for the opener after just 11 minutes. Sterling then tapped home Leroy Sane's delivery nine minutes later to make it 2-0.

The two players combined again for the third goal. Sterling's volleyed cross found Sane, who turned Fabian Balbuena and tucked the ball past Lukasz Fabianski.

Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News highlighted their record in first halves:

West Ham improved after the break and were the better side in the second half. Michail Antonio hit a post, but they suffered a blow late on when Marko Arnautovic was forced off through injury.

Sane added a fourth goal in stoppage time to seal the win, although manager Pep Guardiola said his side still need to improve:

City were still good enough to take all three points and maintain their fine form. They have now won eight games in a row in all competitions.

Liverpool are just two points behind the leaders, but they had to work hard for the win at Vicarage Road.

The hosts thought they had won a penalty when Andy Robertson seemed to foul Will Hughes. However, nothing was given, and Liverpool went on to take the lead through Mohamed Salah.

It was a well-worked goal from the Reds. Roberto Firmino was fed by Robertson, he found Sadio Mane, and his pull-back was fired home first time by Salah.

Squawka Football noted how Salah enjoys playing Watford:

Trent Alexander-Arnold curled a superb free-kick around the wall and past Ben Foster for Liverpool's second goal nine minutes later.

James Pearce at the Liverpool Echo praised the defender:

Henderson then picked up a second booking for a foul on Etienne Capoue, before Firmino's header sealed all three points with a minute of normal time remaining.

Saturday's final Premier League match saw Spurs convincingly beat Chelsea at Wembley.

The hosts enjoyed a strong start and went ahead after just eight minutes when Dele Alli headed home Christian Eriksen's free-kick.

Harry Kane doubled Tottenham's lead with a strike from range that flew past a stranded Kepa Arrizabalaga:

To seal the win, Heung-min Son showed great pace to race past Jorginho before cutting inside and slotting the ball calmly past Kepa.

Substitute Olivier Giroud did manage to head home a late consolation for Chelsea. However, Spurs ran out convincing winners to leapfrog the Blues in the table.