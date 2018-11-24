UFC Fight Night 141: Ngannou KOs Blaydes in 44 Seconds; Overeem KOs Pavlovich

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC Fight Night 141 featured a thrilling main card, with three of the four fights ending via TKO, including two in the first round from Alistair Overeem and Francis Ngannou.

Coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in his career, Ngannou (12-3) knocked out Curtis Blaydes (10-2, 1 no contest) in just 44 seconds:

Overeem (44-17, 1 NC), who lost his previous fight against Blaydes, dispatched Sergey Pavlovich (12-1). The former Strikeforce heavyweight champion took four minutes, 21 seconds to end the match with a series of strikes.

Competing in his native China, Li Jingliang (16-5) kicked off the main card by giving fans in Beijing a thrill with a TKO victory over David Zawada (16-5) with 53 seconds remaining in the final round.

Song Yadong (13-3, 2 NC) vs. Vince Morales (8-3) was the only match on the main card to go the distance, and Yadong was awarded the unanimous-decision victory with 30-27 scores from all three judges.

Ngannou is trying to put himself back into the championship picture after losing to Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title at UFC 220 in January and Derrick Lewis at UFC 226, and he got on track with his fifth first-round win since joining the UFC in 2015.

His seven victories over the past three years are the second-most among UFC heavyweights, as only Lewis has more with 10.