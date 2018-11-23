Phil Mickelson Wins Capital One's The Match over Tiger Woods on Short Putt

He May Be the World's Most Fearless Person LaMelo Returns to HS and Schools Don't Want to Face Him Salah and Ramos' Nightmare Becomes a Reality 😨 CFB's Top Marching Bands Bringing the Heat Lukaku Has Bars 🔥 Female Skater Who Mastered 360-Degree Loop CA Teams Stepping Up for Their Communities in Crisis ❤️ 6-Year-Old Stole the Show at China's Indoor Skydiving Championships BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar Is the Next Superstar Mascot Joshua Johnson Is HS Football's Quadruple Threat The Champions x Queer Eye Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Happy Anniversary to the Cubs' Curse-Breaking D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Will Drake’s Favorite Teams Reverse the 6 God Curse? Sports World's Halloween Costumes Went Hard Up Your Halloween Game with Giant Pumpkin Regatta The Champions: Episode 6 Is Coming Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team Right Arrow Icon

Phil Mickelson has made plenty of clutch putts in his career, but there may not be a more valuable one than the one he made for birdie on the 22nd hole of Capital One's The Match on Friday.

After Tiger Woods failed to hole either of his first two shots on the par-three 93-yard hole, only four feet stood between Mickelson and $9 million.

Lefty stood tall against the pressure and calmly sank the putt for the win.

Just like that, Mickelson beat a longtime rival and banked $9 million with one shot.