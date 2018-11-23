Phil Mickelson Wins Capital One's The Match over Tiger Woods on Short Putt

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2018

Phil Mickelson has made plenty of clutch putts in his career, but there may not be a more valuable one than the one he made for birdie on the 22nd hole of Capital One's The Match on Friday.

After Tiger Woods failed to hole either of his first two shots on the par-three 93-yard hole, only four feet stood between Mickelson and $9 million.

Lefty stood tall against the pressure and calmly sank the putt for the win.

Just like that, Mickelson beat a longtime rival and banked $9 million with one shot.

