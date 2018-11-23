Tiger Woods Ties Phil Mickelson on 17th Hole with Clutch Chip Shot

Tiger Woods Ties Phil Mickelson on 17th Hole with Clutch Chip ShotNovember 24, 2018
Trailing by one hole in Capital One's The Match, Tiger Woods came through in the clutch on the 17th to create a sudden-death situation for the $9 million prize.
While Lefty's tee shot on 17 landed on the green, Woods' landed just off the green. A make on the chip shot would force Mickelson to sink his putt to maintain his one-hole lead.
Woods hit a perfect shot—and out came the iconic Tiger fist pump.
Just like old times.
