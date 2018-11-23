Tiger Woods Ties Phil Mickelson on 17th Hole with Clutch Chip Shot

He May Be the World's Most Fearless Person LaMelo Returns to HS and Schools Don't Want to Face Him Salah and Ramos' Nightmare Becomes a Reality 😨 CFB's Top Marching Bands Bringing the Heat Lukaku Has Bars 🔥 Female Skater Who Mastered 360-Degree Loop CA Teams Stepping Up for Their Communities in Crisis ❤️ 6-Year-Old Stole the Show at China's Indoor Skydiving Championships BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar Is the Next Superstar Mascot Joshua Johnson Is HS Football's Quadruple Threat The Champions x Queer Eye Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Happy Anniversary to the Cubs' Curse-Breaking D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Will Drake’s Favorite Teams Reverse the 6 God Curse? Sports World's Halloween Costumes Went Hard Up Your Halloween Game with Giant Pumpkin Regatta The Champions: Episode 6 Is Coming Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team Right Arrow Icon

Trailing by one hole in Capital One's The Match, Tiger Woods came through in the clutch on the 17th to create a sudden-death situation for the $9 million prize.

While Lefty's tee shot on 17 landed on the green, Woods' landed just off the green. A make on the chip shot would force Mickelson to sink his putt to maintain his one-hole lead.

Woods hit a perfect shot—and out came the iconic Tiger fist pump.

Just like old times.