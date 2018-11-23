Phil Mickelson Wins $100,000 Closest to the Pin Challenge vs. Tiger Woods

He May Be the World's Most Fearless Person LaMelo Returns to HS and Schools Don't Want to Face Him Salah and Ramos' Nightmare Becomes a Reality 😨 CFB's Top Marching Bands Bringing the Heat Lukaku Has Bars 🔥 Female Skater Who Mastered 360-Degree Loop CA Teams Stepping Up for Their Communities in Crisis ❤️ 6-Year-Old Stole the Show at China's Indoor Skydiving Championships BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar Is the Next Superstar Mascot Joshua Johnson Is HS Football's Quadruple Threat The Champions x Queer Eye Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Happy Anniversary to the Cubs' Curse-Breaking D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Will Drake’s Favorite Teams Reverse the 6 God Curse? Sports World's Halloween Costumes Went Hard Up Your Halloween Game with Giant Pumpkin Regatta The Champions: Episode 6 Is Coming Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team Right Arrow Icon

Phil Mickelson won a $100,000 side bet for hitting his tee shot on the par-three fifth hole closer to the pin than Tiger Woods during Capital One's The Match on Friday at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

Mickelson, who started the hyped match by losing a $200,000 side bet because he didn't birdie the opening hole, earned half that money back on No. 5.

The golf superstars are competing for $9 million in the head-to-head, winner-take-all event. The side bets are coming out of their own pockets, with the golfer who finishes with a net gain in those wagers donating the money to a charity of his choice.

Mickelson has won the second and eighth holes, while Woods has only taken the seventh. Lefty is 1-up with one hole left on the front nine.

Tiger entered the clash as a -190 favorite, per OddsShark.