Phil Mickelson Wins $100,000 Closest to the Pin Challenge vs. Tiger Woods

Phil Mickelson Wins $100,000 Closest to the Pin Challenge vs. Tiger WoodsNovember 23, 2018
Phil Mickelson won a $100,000 side bet for hitting his tee shot on the par-three fifth hole closer to the pin than Tiger Woods during Capital One's The Match on Friday at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.
Mickelson, who started the hyped match by losing a $200,000 side bet because he didn't birdie the opening hole, earned half that money back on No. 5.
The golf superstars are competing for $9 million in the head-to-head, winner-take-all event. The side bets are coming out of their own pockets, with the golfer who finishes with a net gain in those wagers donating the money to a charity of his choice.
Mickelson has won the second and eighth holes, while Woods has only taken the seventh. Lefty is 1-up with one hole left on the front nine.
Tiger entered the clash as a -190 favorite, per OddsShark.
