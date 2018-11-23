Report: Gregg Berhalter to Be Announced as USMNT Manager 'Next Week'

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2018

Columbus Crew head coach Gregg Berhalter directs his team against the New York Red Bulls during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Columbus Crew head coach Gregg Berhalter reportedly could be named manager of the U.S. men's national team next week.

According to Doug McIntyre of Yahoo Sports, the tactician is finalising an agreement with U.S. Soccer, potentially bringing an end to the lengthy search for a replacement for Bruce Arena after his departure in October 2017.

            

