Report: Gregg Berhalter to Be Announced as USMNT Manager 'Next Week'

Columbus Crew head coach Gregg Berhalter reportedly could be named manager of the U.S. men's national team next week.

According to Doug McIntyre of Yahoo Sports, the tactician is finalising an agreement with U.S. Soccer, potentially bringing an end to the lengthy search for a replacement for Bruce Arena after his departure in October 2017.

