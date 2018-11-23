Lamar Jackson, Michael Crabtree, Gus Edwards Fantasy Outlook with Joe Flacco Out

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will miss Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders because of a hip injury, which thrusts rookie backup Lamar Jackson into the starting lineup and the fantasy football spotlight once again in Week 12.

The Ravens announced Friday that Flacco was officially ruled out for the battle with the Raiders.

Jackson had a mediocre passing day in his first career start last week, completing 13 of his 19 attempts (68.4 percent) for 150 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. His performance against the Cincinnati Bengals was bolstered by his 26 carries for 119 yards.

Another chance to start makes the 21-year-old University of Louisville product an intriguing fantasy sleeper against a Raiders defense that ranks 26th overall and 31st against the run.

He's an ideal one-week fill-in for fantasy owners looking to replace the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes or Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff, who are both on bye.

Jackson is a fringe No. 1 quarterback this week with top-five potential against a weak Raiders defense.

Meanwhile, his place leading the offense will also impact the fantasy outlook for wide receiver Michael Crabtree and running back Gus Edwards.

Crabtree had his worst performance of the 2018 campaign in Week 11 as he tallied just a single catch for seven yards with the Ravens attempting just 19 passes.

It's unlikely the volume will change much in the Oakland matchup since Baltimore will maintain a run-first approach and shouldn't be forced to play from behind. That makes the veteran wideout nothing more than a boom-or-bust play for Sunday.

On the flip side, Edwards' value is improved by Jackson's status as the starter. He enjoyed a breakout day with 17 carries for 115 yards and a score in the 24-21 win over the Bengals.

Consider him a No. 2 fantasy back or flex option if fellow rusher Alex Collins, who's questionable with a foot injury, is active for the contest. If Collins is out, move Edwards into the No. 1 running back conversation, as he should then be started in all formats.