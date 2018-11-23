UEFA Reportedly Covered Up Failed Sergio Ramos Doping Test After 2017 UCL Final

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

UEFA reportedly covered for Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos after he failed a doping test following the club's UEFA Champions League final win over Juventus in 2017.

According to Football Leaks (h/t Football Italia), the Spain international tested positive for Desametasone after the game, which Los Blancos won 4-1.

The allegations come as part of the latest wave of Football Leaks reports. Der Spiegel had previously announced they would reveal the name of a "multiple Champions League winner" who tested positive for doping.

Per the report the 32-year-old tested positive for Desametasone, a substance that can be used as long as UEFA are notified in time. That was not the case, but Los Blancos' chief medic took responsibility.

The Times' Martin Zygler shared part of the original Spiegel report:

A previous issue arose when the players only accepted a surprise doping test in February of 2017 if it was performed by club staff, rather than the members of the anti-doping team.

Per Der Spiegel a new incident took place this year, when Real faced Malaga in April. Ramos was asked for a urine sample and told he couldn't shower before providing it. Despite this he went ahead and showered in front of the officer. The Spanish anti-doping agency took more than five months to handle the case, concluding no violation occurred.

Ramos is one of the most decorated and polarising figures in the sport. His aggressive playing style often leads to controversy, Perhaps the most notable example came in this year's final, when he tangled with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and injured the Egyptian in the process.

Sport Witness tried to imagine the uproar if these allegations had been about that final:

The year before he got Juventus' Juan Cuadrado sent off with a blatant dive. He made headlines earlier this month after catching Viktoria Plzen's Milan Havel with an elbow, injuring his nose.

While he frequently invites controversy, Ramos is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world. With four La Liga titles and four Champions League wins under his belt for Real, as well as a World Cup and two European Championships with Spain, few can match his collection of silverware.

Ramos has been named to FIFA's Team of the Year nine times.